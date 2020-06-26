The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that a rabid fox had been found late last week on Mormon Lake Road in Ridgebury Township.
A spokesman with the department encouraged any humans who might have had exposure to this animal to call the Bradford County State Health Center at (570) 265-2194 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours, people can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258). Residents who feel their pets may have been in contact with this animal should contact their veterinarian for advice.
Rabies is a virus of the central nervous system that can prove fatal in mammals if not treated, according to the Department of Health. Since 2000, between 350 and 500 animals in Pennsylvania are confirmed to have rabies each year. The disease is most commonly found in skunks, bats, raccoons, and cats, and can be transmitted through a bite or scratch. An infected person may experience headache, fever, pain or itching at the exposure site, irritability, and fatigue.
The department noted that the last reported human case was in 1984.
