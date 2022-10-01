Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot

Thousands of people are expected to participate in this election by mail — an option available to all voters for any reason since 2020.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature.