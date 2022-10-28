Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court.

HARRISBURG — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts.