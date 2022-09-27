Pa. election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8

Volunteer poll workers assist with the setup, opening, and closing of a polling place.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TOM GRALISH
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania holds its 2022 general election in November, thousands of poll workers will ensure that voting runs smoothly. You could be one of them.