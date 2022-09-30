Pa. election 2022: Shapiro sets spending record, outraises Mastriano in final weeks of governor’s race

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (right)

HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign spent a staggering $28 million on his bid for Pennsylvania governor over the past three months, eclipsing spending by Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, who has struggled to amass support from high-profile donors despite national attention on the race.