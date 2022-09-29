Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming

Once used rarely — if only because it is a lengthy and complex process — amending the state constitution has become the go-to tactic among legislative Republicans to advance policies that are deeply unpopular with their Democratic colleagues.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/CHARLES FOX
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but that is almost certain to change when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January.