Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights

During the November election in Pennsylvania, voters will choose a new governor from among five candidates, notably Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. The two major party candidates have extremely different views on LGBTQ rights.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Over the past two years, Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature has advanced bills that would ban LGBTQ curricula in schools and limit what teams transgender athletes can play on.