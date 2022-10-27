Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the gas tax, business regulations, and property taxes

Pennsylvania has the highest gas tax in the nation and with gas prices reaching record highs over the summer, many residents have been feeling the pinch.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Jose F. Moreno
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — As inflation has soared to its highest levels in 40 years, driving up the price of groceries and gas and squeezing household budgets, Pennsylvanians have consistently identified the economy as one of the top issues influencing their choice in the 2022 governor’s race.

Doug Mastriano, a state senator, plans to eliminate at least 55,000 state regulations in his first 100 days in office.
Josh Shapiro has proposed a gas tax rebate of $250 per vehicle — for up to four vehicles per household — for all residents, regardless of income.