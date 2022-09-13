Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

Five gubernatorial candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, including Democrat Josh Shapiro (left) and Doug Mastriano (right).

 Philadelphia Inquirer Photographers/THOMAS HENGGE & STEVEN M. FALK
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor
Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor
Christina "PK" Digiulio, the Green Party candidate for governor.
Joe Soloski, the Keystone Party candidate for governor.
Mastriano wants to reduce state per-student public school funding, while Shapiro as attorney general has supported a lawsuit that asks for more.
Mastriano has promised to pull Pennsylvania out of RGGI — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an interstate program aimed at cutting carbon emissions from power plants — on the first day of his administration. Shapiro has not committed to keeping Pennsylvania in RGGI.
Mastriano has a long history of opposing LGBTQ rights, while Shapiro says he will push to extend nondiscrimination protections to people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.