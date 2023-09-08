Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center.

 Spotlight PA/Kent M. Wilhelm/
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01 copy.jpg

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds the powerful to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — On Nov. 7, Pennsylvanians will select a new judge for Commonwealth Court and two for Superior Court — and all of these new judges will immediately wield the power to referee legal disputes over state law and decide major criminal cases.

Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Megan Martin
Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Matt Wolf
Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Maria Battista
Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Harry Smail
Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Jill Beck
Pa. election 2023: A complete guide to the candidates for Commonwealth and Superior Courts

Timika Lane

Tags