Pa. Election Day 2023: A complete guide to the May 16 primary, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more

Pennsylvania voters take to the polls in Harrisburg on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — It may feel like the midterm election just happened. But very soon, Pennsylvanians will again be filling out mail ballots or going back to the polls in person for primary elections in a slew of local and judicial races.

