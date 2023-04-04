Pa. faces a shortage of benefits workers as health coverage for thousands is on the line

The Department of Human Services building in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/JOSE F. MORENO
HARRISBURG — The offices in Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services that help people keep their Medicaid benefits are facing staffing challenges as they prepare to take on a higher workload than at any time in recent memory.

In mid-February, a group of eight advocacy organizations that have been working closely with DHS sent Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh a letter laying out their concerns.