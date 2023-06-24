Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro affirms support for funding private school vouchers amid budget push

Desks and chairs sit empty in a classroom at Loring Flemming Elementary School in Blackwood, N.J.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TIM TAI
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — A coalition with wealthy backers is pushing Pennsylvania lawmakers to use public dollars to create tuition vouchers so K-12 students can attend private schools, an idea Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration has reiterated that he’s on board with, to the dismay of many of his fellow Democrats.

Tags