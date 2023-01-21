Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials

Gov. Josh Shapiro at his swearing-in. As one of his first acts as governor, he has loosened his predecessor’s gift ban.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Tom Gralish
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Top officials for Pennsylvania’s governor are now allowed to accept an occasional free lunch while on duty.