TROY TOWNSHIP — The PA Heritage Festival is back at Alpalon Park in Troy with attractions and demonstrations that showcase Bradford County’s history that includes Civil War reenactments, Native American displays and craft activities that attendees can partake in.
The Bradford County Heritage Association is presenting the two-day event, which was held on Saturday and continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission to the public.
Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so organizers and attendees were happy to see a yearly tradition come back that honors Pennsylvania’s rich culture.
Civil War reenactments included a recreation of a Union army encampment and cannons were fired off on the track in the afternoon.
The event was marked by multiple vendors wearing replica clothing and making crafts that involved blacksmithing and woodworking techniques from the 18th and 19th centuries.
The festival also displayed flea market vendors, a tent of children’s activities and square dancing.
Country music was performed on the porch of the museum’s inn by singer and guitarist Jacob Gilpin for festival attendees.
“The inn is 199 years old, so next year will be its big 200th anniversary,” said Debbie Lutz, the festival director. “It started as a stagecoach stop, so that’s why the stagecoaches are parked in front of it.”
She recommended everyone go to The Heritage Village and Farm Museum to see the full-sized wigwam on display.
The theme for the past two years has been called Warriors, Wigwams and Wampum, which focuses on Native American culture.
Another themed display is the three sisters garden, which is an indigenous method of agriculture that once covered thousands of acres in the county.
“They planted the corn and when it got so high, they planted beans around it, so the beans grew up the corn stocks and then they planted squash around it because its big leaves cover the ground, keeps the moisture in and the weeds down,” said Lutz.
Also on display is the American Girl Doll exhibit in the carriage building, where dolls are dressed in clothing from the 18th and 19th centuries.
