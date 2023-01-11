Pa. House at a standstill as deadline nears to get relief for child sex abuse survivors on May ballot

Pennsylvania House lawmakers will not be in the state Capitol this week, after the speaker canceled sessions.

 Spotlight PA/Kent M. Wilhelm
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s closely divided state House has recessed indefinitely, throwing the chamber’s agenda, including a number of far-reaching constitutional amendments, into limbo.