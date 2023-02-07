Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week

A man votes in a 2020 special election for Pa. House in Bucks County. This week, there will be three special elections for state House seats, this time in Allegheny County.

 Tyger Williams
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — In the coming days, three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt.