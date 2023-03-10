Pa. House lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he will resign

State Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware)

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania House Democrat accused of sexually harassing multiple people including two sitting Republican lawmakers says he will resign.