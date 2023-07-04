Pa. legislature at budget impasse as House Democrats vow to oppose $100M for private school vouchers

The Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TOM GRALISH/
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are at an impasse just hours before the state’s midnight deadline to pass a new budget, with a $100 million private school voucher program at the heart of the fierce disagreement.

Tags