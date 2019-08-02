The 2018-2019 fiscal year was a record breaking one for the Pennsylvania Lottery, which featured more than $4.5 billion in sales with $1.14 billion in profits to benefit the elderly.
In addition, $2.9 billion was paid out to winners, according to an announcement released Thursday. Officials noted that this is the eighth consecutive year that the Pennsylvania Lottery has surpassed $1 billion.
“Benefiting older Pennsylvanians every day is more than just our mission statement. Families across the commonwealth rely on the vital senior programs that are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery. That is why we are extremely proud to have set a new profit record while exceeding $1 billion in proceeds to benefit older adults for the eighth consecutive year,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “As we strive to do more for our older population in the next fiscal year, we are grateful for the support of our players, business partners and the entire Lottery team for making this record year possible.”
The $1.14 billion generated for the Lottery Fund represented an increase of $49.6 million compared to the previous year, according to the announcement, and about $20 million more than the previous record set in 2015-2016. Officials noted that businesses benefitted from around $266 million in sales, which is up $41.8 million from the previous year.
“We are thrilled that the new and exciting games that were authorized by Act 42 of 2017 are proving to be a tremendous success,” added Svitko. “We’re always working hard to find innovative ways we can responsibly grow profits to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
Since it began in 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has provided more than $30 billion to the elderly in the form of property tax and rent rebates, senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, and meal programs.
