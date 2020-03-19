The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority will be getting $40 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to help businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees impacted by COVID-19.
According to an announcement from state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), the PIDA’s Small Business First Program will use this funding along with another $20 million to provide zero interest loans up to $100,000 to small businesses. Although comprehensive guidelines are still being worked out, the loan program will include no application fees and no payments for the first year of the loan.
“This is a decisive effort that will help Pennsylvania businesses impacted by the coronavirus and the decline in consumer activity,” Yaw said. “We do not want businesses closing their doors for the long-term or people losing their jobs.”
This comes as Gov. Tom Wolf, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) and other state lawmakers called on the U.S. Small Business Administration to initiate its disaster declaration, which would provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for businesses and eligible non profits.
“The impact of financial losses related to COVID-19 will be felt for years to come,” said Wolf. “But these low-interest loans can help bridge the gap between economic losses now and economic recovery in the future.”
These loans can provide up to $2 million to overcome temporary loss of revenue and pay business expenses, although only businesses who don’t have credit available elsewhere are eligible. The business interest rate is 3.75% while the rate for non-profits is 2.75%, with terms as long as 30 years.
“Small businesses in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and across the commonwealth are feeling the economic impact from the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and across the globe,” Keller said in a letter to the SBA. “The working capital loans that will be made available when the SBA approves the disaster request are a vital component to ensuring many small businesses have the financial assets they need to keep their doors open and employees working until COVID-19 is defeated.”
