Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that Pennsylvania will receive $4.9 billion in federal relief funding to support Pre-K to 12 schools as they move back to classroom learning and expand equitable access to opportunities for students.
The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Biden, according to a press release.
This relief, along with the state’s near-complete mission to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, school staff, and contractors, supports Wolf’s goal to help more schools reopen safely.
“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Gov. Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”
“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” said Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
At least 90% of the funds will go towards traditional public school districts and charter schools; each district will receive an amount proportional to the federal Title I-A funds received in 2020 under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
These entities must use at least 20% of this money to address learning loss from virtual instruction and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.
Schools can use the remaining funds for various other needs, including: food service, professional training, technology purchases, sanitization and cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs, and mental health supports.
A PDE application for schools to fill out in order to obtain the allocated funds will be posted on the website in a few days. The money must be used by September 2024.
Local school districts are projected to be eligible for the following allocations under this ARPE and SSER fund:
- Athens Area School District $4,452,852
- Canton Area School District $2,541,739
- Northeast Bradford School District $1,895,846
- Sayre Area School District $3,365,199
- Sullivan County School District $1,012,416
- Towanda Area School District $3,217,949
- Troy Area School District $2,730,749
- Wyalusing Area School District $2,420,334
