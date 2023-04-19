Pa. primary election 2023: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot

Mail ballots are sorted and counted in Allentown, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania on Election Day November 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Matt Smith
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Voters in Pennsylvania’s May 16 primary election will choose their parties’ statewide candidates for the Commonwealth, Superior, and Supreme Courts, plus a slew of candidates in local races for mayor, council, school boards, and more.

Tags