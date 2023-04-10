Pa. primary election 2023: Supreme Court candidates with party backing show fundraising advantage

The entrance to the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. In May, voters will choose their parties’ candidates to compete for an open seat on the commonwealth’s highest court.

 Spotlight PA/Kent M. Wilhelm
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The candidates running for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court are getting campaign money from wealthy donors, their own bank accounts, construction trade unions, and in one case, from failed 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Tags