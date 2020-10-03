Over 30 local citizens and officials gathered at the Towanda American Legion last Friday for the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation’s Bradford County Pro-life Town Hall.
The PA Pro-Life Federation, an organization “committed to promoting the dignity and value of human life from conception to natural death and to restoring legal protection for preborn children,” has conducted annual tours for many years to bring pro-life education to towns across the Commonwealth, according to Executive Director of Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation Michael Ciccocioppo.
Ciccocioppo, along with Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation Education Director Bonnie Finnerty, presented five sessions of information throughout the two hour meeting which are usually taught through one day each seminars including Life in the Pandemic, Life on the Line, Life in the Culture, Life at the Capitol and Life Without Roe.
Finnerty addressed the pro-life movement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the health emergency has put a “greater emphasis on personal sacrifice in effort to save lives,” but that Planned Parenthood facilities were permitted to stay open in Pennsylvania throughout the pandemic.
The Education Director explained that Planned Parenthood facilities are not viewed as a business that provides essential nor life sustaining services by the Federation and that state laws regarding inspections of such facilities were not reported to state officials during the pandemic, suggesting they were not inspected.
“Abortion centers should not have less oversight than nail salons, but that’s exactly what was happening for the last six months during this very dangerous time of coronavirus,” Finnerty commented.
Finnerty informed the crowd that while the Federation mourns the lives of those lost due to COVID-19, the loss of life due to abortion is much higher with 83 lives lost each day in Pennsylvania to abortion compared to 23 people reportedly dieing each day related to the pandemic.
“There’s no press conference, there’s no charts, there’s no mitigation efforts,” Finnerty commented. “Nobody mentions these children unless we do, unless we speak for them.”
Finnerty called Governor Tom Wolf’s response to the pandemic “hypocrisy,” stating that the Wolf administration has “mandat(ed) unprecedented restrictions in order to save lives” while “blind to all the lives being simultaneously snuffed out by abortion.”
Finnerty added that many pregnancy resource centers have remained open throughout the pandemic, offering curbside pick-up of material goods and online meetings.
“If anything this pandemic has resolved our mission to protect all human life. We might be masked, but we’re not muted. We might be socially distant but are not disconnected. Now more than ever, pro-lifers are staying the course because the stakes are so very high and are doing this through the cancel culture and the media bias and the volatile political system and even a global pandemic and we’re not going to rest until every human life born or preborn is defended and protected...there is no higher service than helping each other survive, and that includes the littlest among us,” Finnerty commented.
Ciccocioppo spoke on Life at the Capitol, explained that Pennsylvania is currently “a house divided” with pro-life majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate and a pro-choice Governor.
Ciccocioppo informed that many “numerous pro-life initiatives” have been approved in the House and Senate recently but were vetoed by Wolf including Senate Bill 3 which would’ve banned “dismemberment abortion” and lowered legal abortion to 20 weeks gestation and House Bill 321 which would’ve banned abortions performed on infants with a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.
Ciccocioppo also stated that three bills regarding doctor assisted suicide have been introduced to Pennsylvania legislature within the last two legislative sessions but have not been entertained by the House or the Senate.
“We must recognize the rights of the most vulnerable among us; the preborn, people with disabilities, the sick, the frail and elderly, in order to achieve the promise and potential foreseen by our founding fathers,” he said.
Finnerty then addressed the crowd about Life in the Culture and stated that while the “early feminist” movement had “noble intentions to recognize the dignity of women and ensure their equal treatment” it was ‘hijacked” in the 1960’s by “abortion supporters” who felt legalizing abortion would be a solution to many social issues.
“Abortion has never and could never be a good or moral act and after 47 years of legalized abortion, we can see the damaging consequences. Abortion has not only failed to solve solicial problems, it’s actually multiplied them,” Finnerty said.
The Education Director added that the Federation has now seen many individuals, including former abortion facility employees, abortion survivors and post-abortive women and men join the pro-life movement.
“Abortion has damaged the very soul of our society, yet from the ash heap of abortion’s broken promises there rises those set free and made anew by the truth,” she commented.
Regarding Life on the Line and Life Without Roe, Ciccocioppo and Finnerty shared about the future of the pro-life movement.
“The long term future of the right to life in our state and in our nation is completely up in the air right now,” Ciccocioppo stated.
Ciccocioppo told the crowd that the upcoming Presidential election could impact the push for life throughout the country including through avenues of the Supreme Court, the Presidential administration, implementation of tax dollars and legislature, including the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion across the nation.
Finnerty shared legal background into the Roe vs. Wade ruling and explored how she believes technological advancements in the medical field, especially in the use of ultrasounds, could serve in overturning the legalization of abortion at the federal level and return it to pre-Roe vs. Wade legislation which would grant states the ability to legalize or criminalize abortion.
Following the Federation’s presentation, Ciccocioppo and Finnerty held a question and answer session in which Finnerty stated, “the right to life is fundamental because no other rights really matter, our economy, our education, our immigration policy, all of those things are important, but if you don’t have the right to life it’s not important to those people, is it, I mean they never have the chance to enjoy that.”
“We’re talking about a genocide here of generations and we need to use that word, this is a genocide of a group of people who are eliminated because we are bigger than they are and we are more powerful and we have determined that they’re not worth bringing into this world,” she said in response to another question.
Crystal Salsman, of the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center then shared about programs in place locally to help area residents as they walk through pregnancy.
Salsman stated that the First Look Pregnancy Center in Sayre offers three free ultrasounds to pregnant women between 7 and 20 weeks gestation and provided 140 free first time ultrasounds in 2019.
In Towanda and Canton, the EMPCC offers free parenting education classes where parents can earn Baby Bucks to purchase baby clothes, maternity clothes and supplies free of monetary charge.
Salsman stated that EMPCC has seen a “great increase in need” since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and that both the Canton and Towanda centers have surpassed the amount of education classes offered in 2019.
EMPCC offers parenting classes to individuals who are currently incarcerated, giving them the opportunity to earn Baby Bucks to obtain items needed to care for children as well.
According to Salsman, EMPCC also hosts abortion recovery groups, hopes to built a new education center in the Athens/Sayre area soon and plans to partner with local churches for discipleship training programs.
Salsman announced that a new pregnancy care center called Heart of Tioga has recently opened in Tioga County and will provide free ultrasounds and parenting classes to the area, which previously had a “big hole of no pro-life presence.”
