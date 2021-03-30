Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs took time to honor those who served in Vietnam as part of the war’s 50th anniversary.
Since the War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was passed, March 29 – the day when combat and support units withdrew from south Vietnam – has been recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
“A little over 2 million Americans served in uniform in Vietnam and southeast Asia. This is a day set aside to publicly thank, honor and support our Vietnam veterans and their families for their incredible service and sacrifice,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Today, we need to take time out of our own lives to remember theirs – those who have fallen, and those who are our neighbors, relatives, or community members. We want every Vietnam veteran to know just how much their bravery and sacrifices are appreciated – not just on March 29, but every day of the year.”
Officials highlighted the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s virtual Wall of Faces, which features 3,150 photos of Pennsylvanians who died in the Vietnam War. The last photo was placed on the virtual wall in 2019 following a four year effort to secure all of the photos by the DMVA and VVMF.
To view the virtual Wall of Faces, visit www.wmf.org/wall-of-faces.
