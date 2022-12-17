Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

House GOP Leader Bryan Cutler wants to delay special elections, a move that will keep Democrats from seizing a majority.

HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments.