PA Route 6 Facade Program money put to work

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Façade Program, provided by grant funding from the PA Route 6 Alliance and Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) in June, has begun to improve the look of Main Street businesses.
The Route 6 website said that the program provides commercial property owners, nonprofits, and business owners (with property owner approval) funding to implement façade improvements, such as new signage, awning installation, safety upgrades, and exterior paint. As the program continues, noticeable changes will pop up within the counties.
EMHR is one of 12 heritage areas designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation for funding. EMHR Director Cain Chamberlain said that they had 29 applications in the Wyoming and Bradford counties. Fortunately, they were able to take on all 29 projects. According to officials, changes are being made quickly.
“A lot of storefronts and businesses were hurting from the 2008 recession and all over again now with the pandemic, so this was a great economic development program,” Chamberlain noted.
Locals remember how Main Streets in the area used to look compared to how they do now, with closed or struggling businesses and unkept buildings. At one time, the historical buildings and colorful small businesses served as tourist attractions. “One of our goals is heritage tourism,” Chamberlain said, “When (tourists) come to our shops and storefronts to visit our Main Streets, they’ll inevitably go to historic sites and parks in the area, places like French Azilum.”
Woody’s Ale House at 214 Main Street was one of the first businesses in the borough to be renovated. The new exterior features shiny wooden paneling and a modern doorway. “I’m very excited to see things happening down there. It looks very good,” said Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane. “Woody’s, I can’t believe how much better that looks.”
The Façade Program could not have happened at a better time with the harsh economic effects of COVID-19. Residents should await upcoming changes to their favorite businesses, including the Keystone Theatre. “We want to get people here to see what we have to offer, our beautiful Main Streets,” Chamberlain said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.