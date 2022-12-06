Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, whose transparency promises have fallen short, speaks at a school in Philadelphia, PA.

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency.