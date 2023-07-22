Pa.’s latest attempt to regulate cyber charter schools would lower tuition payments, increase transparency

HARRISBURG — A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania legislature would cap the amount of money public school districts send to cyber charters and require these schools to be more transparent about their inner workings.

