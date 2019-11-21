HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee held a vote on Wednesday to introduce a bill to the full Senate for a stream cleaning program.
Majority Chairman Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) discussed the need for such a program in the district due to current stream problems.
“This has been an issue in my district for years,” stated Yaw. “It is something that we need to address. Just like we take care of roads, we need a program to take care of streams. We have experienced in my district microbursts which have created all kinds of issues and a lot of the issues are created as a result of obstructions in the streams. Either people don’t have an understanding of what they can or can’t do as far as the stream goes or costs involved.”
Yaw discussed the highlights of the bill at the meeting which would direct the Environmental Quality Board to develop regulations that authorizes counties to adopt a program for stream cleaning, maintenance, and obstruction removal from local waterways.
“Maintaining our streams and waterways has been an issue across my Senate District for years,” he said. “Just like we take care of roads, we need to have a program that takes care of our streams. In recent years, there have been a number of instances where microbursts have created all kinds of issues, a lot of which are created due to obstructions in the streams. We need to have them properly maintained and this bill will provide a framework.”
The Senate Bill 679 was voted by the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee to be passed on into the full Senate.
“We understand there are some objections to or questions about what we are trying to accomplish, but I think we need to take the first step and do something with stream cleaning and at least bring it to the forefront,” Yaw related. “I hate to say this, but the other day when the Auditor General made comments about all the things which should be done one of the things he said is that we need to be proactive in flooding. Well, we already have a bill we have done and we are trying to be proactive.”
