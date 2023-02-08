PA Society of Land Surveyors announce Foundation scholarships

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors (PSLS) is excited to announce the recipients of the Pennsylvania Land Surveyors’ (PLS) Foundation scholarships. Each year, the PLS Foundation presents scholarships to individual land surveying students who are outstanding scholars and citizens. Scholarships are awarded to Pennsylvania residents pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree or Associate Degree in Land Surveying. Since the PLS Foundation’s inception, it has awarded $355,400 in scholarships. This year the PLS Foundation is awarding $20,000 in scholarships to five students in the industry. Congratulations to Jacob Williams, Lucas Carpenter, Hannah Corson, Nicholas Cosper, and Tyler Peggs on being honored as our 2022-2023 award scholars. The recipients were presented with the second half of their scholarship at the 2023 Surveyors’ Conference in Hershey, Pa. on Jan. 23.
The annual PSLS Surveyors’ Conference is a great opportunity for those looking to expand their skill set. Licensed professional land surveyors are given the option to earn up to 21 professional development hour (PDH) credits from over 50 classes totaling almost 140 hours offered. Attendees are provided with access to the exhibit hall, packed with displays and demonstrations of the latest surveying technology, instruments, software, and support services. The conference program includes numerous events providing ample opportunity for land surveyors to network and engage in professional and social conversations with their colleagues. This year about 20 students from Pennsylvania attended the conference to improve their knowledge and network with others in the profession. PSLS provides complimentary registration to students.
