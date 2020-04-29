The Pennsylvania Supreme Court handed down an order Tuesday, providing clearance for county courts to restore a variety of local court operations with safeguards to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
However, both criminal and civil jury trials will remain suspended for the time being.
According to Pennsylvania Supreme court Chief Justice Tom Saylor, the move will enable courts to be more available to “those seeking vindication of their rights or resolution of disputes.”
“While the court has extended the judicial emergency through June 1, 2020, in order to provide president judges with authority to address varying local conditions, we recognize the need to move beyond emergency matters to a much broader range of court functions. We do so, however, giving priority to our most critical functions and in a manner consistent with public health and safety,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court continued to encourage the use of technology to provide access to the media and general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.