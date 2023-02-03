Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs

Rooftops of homes in Blair County, Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG — In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition.