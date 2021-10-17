PA Tour visits Red Rose Diner

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Pennsylvania tour group had the opportunity to visit a treasured local diner in Towanda.
On Oct. 12, the Stroudsburg-based tour group, Fun on the Run brought 36 people to Towanda to see the Red Rose Diner on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street.
The trip to the diner was part of a three-day tour that included a trip to Kinzua Bridge State Park near Mount Jewett on Oct. 13.
Linda Lesoine, the tour group leader, detailed the history of the diner, which use to be the Lackawanna Trail Diner in Stroudsburg before it moved to Lancaster and changed its name there and eventually moved to Towanda.
“I started doing mystery tours two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” she said. “People on the trip have no idea where they are going and they trust me to take them to see different areas that they wouldn’t normally see.”
Nostalgia is a big part of the tour guide experience and people are served Cracker Jacks on the bus and old-time candy to take them back in time for a bit, she said.
“I knew a lot of people would remember the diner,” she said. “It was nice and sentimental to see it and my husband use to eat there when it was in Stroudsburg.”
It was the first time that participants had seen the diner in Towanda and they had the opportunity to eat inside and take photos, she said.
Papers with information about the diner’s history and move to Towanda were given out to excited participants.
“They couldn’t wait to get back home and show their friends that also remember the diner,” she said.
Anyone interested in participating in the tour guide can contact Lesoine’s email at roadtrip@ptd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.