Pa. will track voting machine malfunctions under new settlement with election security groups

An election worker in Philadelphia with an ExpressVoteXL voting machine during the 2022 primary.

 For Votebeat/Sue Dorfman
HARRISBURG — Thanks to a new settlement between Pennsylvania and a coalition of election security groups, the commonwealth’s Department of State will soon require counties to publicly report voting machine malfunctions.