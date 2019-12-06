The Towanda Elks Club collected more than 750 food items during its recent “Pack the Bus” food drive to benefit older adults living in Bradford County. Elks members presented the donations to B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging Active Living Center Director Robin VanValkenburg. The AAA was able to distribute more than 40 bags of food items through Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains shortly before Thanksgiving, with additional food deliveries to continue throughout this month. The food drive was supported by Arey’s Building Supply, Flynn Beverage, Finlan’s Tavern, Community Cup, Sherwood Groves, and Jack Williams Garage, with Barb Napp providing the bus used for the collection. Members of the Towanda Active Living Center are also pictured with the donations they were able to contribute. Older adults in need of a non-perishable food package are asked to call B/S/S/T AAA at 1-800-982-4346.
