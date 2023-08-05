DUSHORE — For the past few months, residents and local artists have gathered at the Sullivan Terrace apartments in to learn various art techniques from Dushore artist Dan Curry. On Friday, Aug. 11, there will be a reception from 4 to 8 p.m., open to the public, where the artwork of Curry and other participants will be displayed.

Curry’s arts residency started in June with workshops and lessons that invited the public and the residents at the Sullivan Terrace to create their own pieces of artwork to be featured in the exhibit. This week, participants worked on framing and hanging up their pieces in the terrace’s community room.

