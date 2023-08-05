DUSHORE — For the past few months, residents and local artists have gathered at the Sullivan Terrace apartments in to learn various art techniques from Dushore artist Dan Curry. On Friday, Aug. 11, there will be a reception from 4 to 8 p.m., open to the public, where the artwork of Curry and other participants will be displayed.
Curry’s arts residency started in June with workshops and lessons that invited the public and the residents at the Sullivan Terrace to create their own pieces of artwork to be featured in the exhibit. This week, participants worked on framing and hanging up their pieces in the terrace’s community room.
Curry said he began doing residencies around 2014 after teaching for over 30 years at Red Rock Job Corps Center in Lopez, Pa., where he created and expanded a thriving arts program. He said that this year there are three residents who are participating, but several other people come to the terrace to participate.
“I know that there’s people that are living here who are retired and have time on their hands,” Curry said. “I can teach them without making it feel like they need to make art their profession. It’s not about that, it’s just about experiencing meditation, silent time and working on something that would bring them happiness.”
Curry often has other professional artists join him in his residencies. He said that he feels incredibly honored when they join him.
“How I think it really got a foothold with professionals is when the pandemic hit in 2020 I suggested to my director that we take the program outside,” Curry said.
He began teaching plein air, or outdoor painting, during the pandemic as it was a way for people to enjoy creating artwork in groups while being safe and socially distancing. He said that this attracted a lot of professional artists who, like himself, enjoy plein air.
“Some of the more experienced artists were familiar with that and they’re not scared of it,” Curry said. “For some of the beginners, it was very difficult. I addressed that by suggesting that people just paint whatever they like, not necessarily the outdoor landscape.”
This freedom of creativity is what allows Curry’s residencies to flourish at places like the Sullivan Terrace. He meets artists wherever they are in their journey, whether they are beginners who have never touched a brush before or professionals who have gotten formal education for artwork.
He starts the same way for every group, no matter the experience level. He does what he calls a “musical mural,” where he takes a large piece of paper, puts music on, and tells participants to just pick strokes and colors that feel right to them.
“The musical mural is kind of a fun thing,” Curry said.
He explained how one participant’s favorite piece of work he has created is his musical mural.
Anthony A. Manno Sr. is the participant he was talking about. He said he joined Curry’s lessons that started with plein air and still life paintings. He reflected on his first time doing the musical mural.
“He put these large green pieces of paper on the tables and said ‘ok, take a break, have some fun’,” Manno said. “He put on some music, and I went nuts. I called [the piece] ‘fun.’”
Before joining Curry’s workshops, Manno had been dabbling into the art works with watercolor and a few sketches in college.
“The challenge of the subject,” Manno says. “It’s been a really neat release.”
Manno isn’t the only one who has enjoyed the workshops with Curry. Carol Jaques, a resident at the terrace, joins in on the workshops and said she has always enjoyed art, but she hasn’t always had time to do it.
“I think that the people who have taken [the lessons] here have really enjoyed it,” Jaques said. “I feel like it’s been interesting and a lot of fun.”
She said that her favorite part of the workshops is that she has the creative freedom to work on whatever she would like. She said she recently painted a candle from a Christmas postcard because she loves candles.
Betsy Jones is a retired teacher who said she has always been an artist, but that joining the workshops create time and space for her to be creative. She enjoys painting her family and friends.
“Dan, with the workshop here, offers an environment that’s really supportive and encouraging,” Jones said. “Coming here was a good way to sit down and do some art.”
Stacy Kelley is a professional artist who has been joining Dan’s workshops for the past two to three years. She began going to the outdoor workshops during the pandemic with her family to socially distance and still spend time together.
“Dan’s residencies and workshops provide a space where you’re with like-minded people who are just as much into learning as you are,” Kelley said.
The artwork will stay at the terrace until the end of October, when it will eventually go to the Sullivan County Library for another exhibit.
“Art is something that nourishes their soul and spirit,” Curry said. “Art has this stigma that you can’t make a living. I’ve been lucky to have this opportunity; I’ve been blessed by it.”
Curry is thankful for support from the Sullivan County Council on the Arts, the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Northern Tier Partners for the Arts, the Lycoming United Way serving Sullivan County through the Friends of the Sullivan County Library and Jeanne Sullivan from Eagles Mere.
