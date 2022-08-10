VAN ETTEN, N.Y. — The Spencer-Van Etten area held a big community event Saturday where attendees benefited students, engaged in physical activity and had fun at a local park.
The fifth annual Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk was held outside Vergason Technology, Inc.’s facility in Van Etten that morning. The first Panther Pride Fun Day in Banfield Square followed the race. The events were sponsored by the Town of Van Etten, VTI and Community Fire & Rescue.
The Spencer-Van Etten Alumni Association hosted the race, which raises money for high school scholarships. Graduating seniors in the Spencer-Van Etten Central School District are awarded with the scholarships, according to event organizer Gary Vergason.
“We usually give away two $2,000 scholarships for seniors heading to college, as well as two $2,000 scholarships to seniors heading to trades,” Vergason said.
He stated that this year’s race was a success because it had the most runners in its history with around 60 runners.
The top three female finishers and their times include: Ayasha Schweiger, 26:35; Nicole O’Connell, 28.32; and Kirsten Garrison, 30:53.
The race’s top three male finishers and their times consisted of: Johnathan Garrison, 21:43; Jon Ward, 22:21; and Andrew Roth, 22:41.
The Fun Day in Banfield Square was an opportunity for families and their kids to enjoy themselves at a free community event, Vergason stated. The square was filled with two big inflatable obstacle courses and a bounce house for the kids to play in. Organizers served around 300 hot dogs, multiple bags of chips, bottled water and freeze pops to people.
