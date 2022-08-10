VAN ETTEN, N.Y. — The Spencer-Van Etten area held a big community event Saturday where attendees benefited students, engaged in physical activity and had fun at a local park.

The fifth annual Panther Prowl 5K Run/Walk was held outside Vergason Technology, Inc.’s facility in Van Etten that morning. The first Panther Pride Fun Day in Banfield Square followed the race. The events were sponsored by the Town of Van Etten, VTI and Community Fire & Rescue.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.