ORWELL TOWNSHIP – The Northeast Bradford Class of 2020 was able to enjoy a lakefront graduation Saturday morning as 60 graduates, in a socially distanced fashion, took their final steps as high school students at Lake Bonin.
Although COVID-19 has presented these students with the challenges of distanced learning, while also cutting short the spring activities they planned to cap their final year with, Superintendent William Clark reminded these students that they have been blessed in many ways, from having time to spend with family to learning just how much their surrounding communities care about them through a parade in Rome.
“And what about the first-ever outside graduation at this beautiful lake at Bonin campground?” Clark continued. “You’ll be able to share the most unique memories and stories for years to come. You have been resilient through it all and because of that, you have earned my admiration.”
With what they’ve learned, Clark said these students will be able to springboard to future success in college, the workforce, or military, although he left them with a few life lessons: Life will not always be fair, but it’s how they respond to these challenges that will help them grow; if they want to be successful, don’t be afraid to swim with the sharks; stay the course and don’t give up; when everyone else speeds up, slow down; don’t judge someone until you’ve walked in their shoes; and they will always be Panthers.
While addressing their fellow students, class President Nicholas Marino and Anthony Bisignano said the lesson they have taken away from the COVID-19 experience is to never take anything for granted.
Although these graduates were born in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and are graduating during a pandemic, high school Principal Bob Moore didn’t believe it would mean anything for their future, and said their future will be what they make of it.
“What impact on the world will you make? That’s what really matters,” said Moore.
“Now you’re going on to higher education or the workforce and you’re going to keep learning every day,” he continued. “That’s what’s important – how do you apply that? I want to challenge you to keep learning.”
While addressing his classmates, Luke Tice encouraged them to focus on what’s important and don’t waste their time on what’s not.
“We have honestly and truthfully done a legitimately good job when we have placed relationships above the tangible,” he said. “When we value our creator God above all else, when we seek provision for our families instead of our wallets, when we talk with our neighbor compassionately instead of minding our own, and when we consider the deep wounds of others rather than meditating upon our own minor scrapes, we will then find true contentment and be able to say to ourselves, ‘Good job and well done.’”
Saturday’s graduation also served as a time for remembering and celebrating those who have supported these graduates throughout the years inside the home and the classroom.
This included plenty of reflection on the impact of math teacher Matt Fearnley who passed away on March 3 from the muscle disorder dystonia.
Speaking after the graduation, Clark even credited the few raindrops that fell during the graduation as Fearnley making his presence known.
“Mr. Fearnley battled with dystonia, which made his life a lot more challenging. This didn’t stop him from being a successful person or stop him from doing what he loved, teaching,” said Bisignano. “I want this to show you, class of 2020, that we can still be successful no matter what path we were given, no matter what hardships we have been through or will go through.”
As these student follow their separating life paths, Dean of Students Michael Murphy highlighted the strong and engaging community that established their foundation.
“I often see community members volunteering their time, equipment, and resources installing score boards, discus circles, and today, their campground,” Murphy said. “Acts of selflessness and kindness can be seen everyday throughout the community. Where else can you find a softball coach who posts a farewell song to his seniors on Facebook, or an alumni who volunteers their time to take senior photos? Or even a basketball coach who posts motivational videos to his team during covid. And finally, where else can you find a senior class that recognizes their teachers with a ‘thank you’ video production. Yes, this community is pretty great. And it’s a reflection of everyone in attendance today. So, to everyone here, to everyone listening to me at home or in their car, let me say thank you. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to make the Northeast Bradford school district all that it is today – a place for growth, for learning, for adventure, and a place for putting others before yourself.
Jordan Shumway, who gave the farewell address, said the varied experiences these classmates have had throughout their academic careers have only made them stronger, and she was confident that they will find success no matter what path they each choose.
“I am so thankful for all of the memories, good and bad, that I have been able to experience with all of you,” she said. “I wish you all the best of luck and have so much faith that each of you will flourish in your next journey of life.”
“Class of 2020, this is the last thing I want to say and I know Mr. Fearnley would agree with me,” said Bisignano. “Go out and prove people wrong, appreciate the little things, and most importantly make the most out of yourself.”
