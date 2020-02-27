NORTHEAST BRADFORD — Families, free milkshakes and 4H members flooded Northeast Bradford Elementary School Friday night during the district’s third STEAM Family Engagement Night.
Superintendent William Clark stated that the school’s STEAM Night series is funded through a 21st Century Community Center Grant and not only celebrates science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics but strives to bring families together, increase community engagement and help students find local activities they are interested in.
Friday’s STEAM Night carried a 4H Fun for All theme that encouraged families to embrace the “learn by doing” motto 4H is known for and understand more about the organization by participating in interactive activity stations.
Current members of Northeast Bradford’s 4H set up displays showing off their own 4H projects and gave families the opportunity to explore 4H projects their children could participate in and enter in contests at the Troy Fair, ranging from working with animals including rabbits, chickens and goats to building mini 4H robots, bug identification, macrame and other crafts and cake decorating.
“I think this event is important for our kids because I think 4H holds a lot of the values that our local community holds...so to me it’s a perfect match between our kids and this organization so tonight is important so we can introduce them to the many activities and the fun things that they can do to give them things to do throughout the summer,” stated Clark.
“The kids have just been so excited since we put up the posters and put the displays up. They were waiting for this, once we said there (were) animals they were in,” said Debbie Neville, Northeast Bradford’s 4H leader. “This is wonderful, I’m glad we did it and the kids have been excited all week.”
Interim Bradford County 4H Educator Amanda Lavender said that 4H Fun for All STEAM Night offered a good opportunity for both current 4H members to lead stations and share their experiences and for new students to “get involved and learn what 4H offers.”
While 4H has an agricultural focus, Lavender said, there is a wide assortment of projects to choose from that do not involve animals and if students do want to complete an animal project they do not need to own that animal to do so.
Lavender added that STEAM Night also highlighted leadership, team building and life skill building, all which are important elements 4H strives to help students grow in.
