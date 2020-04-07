ATHENS BOROUGH — The Valley community came together (with at least six feet of separation) to celebrate the ninth birthday of Seeley Carlin, an Athens child suffering from leukemia, with a personal parade right in front of his home in Athens Borough on Monday evening.
Seeley was diagnosed with the disease a couple weeks after his eighth birthday. His mom, Kelly Carlin, said that she wondered at some points if he would make it to his ninth birthday. Today she said she lived in the best community in the world after fire trucks from Valley fire companies, police, and community members honked their horns and flashed their lights in a personal parade for her son.
Carlin said that Seeley was now in the “maintain” phase of his treatment as the worst of the chemo was now behind them.
As he opened presents delivered to him from the parade, Seeley said that he was surprised by the parade and that it was amazing.
