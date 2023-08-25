SAYRE — On Saturday, Aug. 26 the Sayre Theatre will feature an exclusive east coast premiere of a new paranormal documentary: The Unbinding. The event will also include a Q&A session with stars of the film, who also have local ties.
The story centers on a supposedly haunted statue referred to as the “Crone,” which was discovered in a cave in the Catskill region of New York State. The film was made by paranormal researcher Greg Newkirk, along with his wife Dana, stars of Kindred Spirits on Discovery+, Hellier on Amazon Prime, and The Haunted Objects Podcast.
“It’s been six, seven years in the making,” said Greg Newkirk of The Unbinding.
He explained that he only became involved with the Crone after being contacted by the hikers who first found the object.
“When it started exhibiting some strange stuff the guys who found it sent it to us,” said Newkirk. “We experienced some strange stuff and then decided we needed to figure out what it was doing.”
“Strange stuff” is putting it lightly, as some of his examples include the statue moving on its own, unexplained wet footprints, a ghostly image of a dripping wet woman, and fingers crawling from the neck of the statue.
The Newkirks have made a name for themselves in the world of paranormal investigation, referring to themselves as “professional weirdos.” In addition to their film endeavors, the pair are curators of the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal and the Occult.
He admitted that while many people ask to send them “haunted” objects, many turn out to be nothing but superstitions.
“People send us crazy stuff,” said Newkirk. “We’ve got boxes of porcelain clowns, Hot Topic dragon incense holders that they think are demonic. They never do anything for us. Because I think that a big part of what happens with these items — things that we consider haunted — are really just people associating some kind of fear or trauma or other emotion with them.”
“When they offer them to people like us, we’re sort of taking that trauma from them (and) putting it on a shelf,” he continued. “That’s really all we ever experience.”
With the Crone, however, Newkirk said they experienced first-hand everything they heard from the finders of the statue.
The film follows their journey as they try to uncover the mystery of the object and — ultimately — put it to rest.
Newkirk is originally from Bradford County, having grown up in the Troy area. He first got into paranormal investigation as a youth with a small group of friends, which included the Valley’s own Jason Gowin.
“Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, there’s not a whole lot to do, so my friends and I started hanging out in abandoned buildings looking for ghosts,” Newkirk said with a laugh. “We got really into it as kids, so we formed our first ghost hunting team when we were like 12 years old.”
Newkirk noted that it started out closer to live action role playing for him and his small group of friends, as they never really thought they’d find anything.
“When we did, immediately we were obsessed,” said Newkirk. “We were at the library reading all kinds of books about ghosts, then it turned into Bigfoot stuff, and — much to the dismay of my guidance counselors — it’s not something that ever left me.”
Gowin held on to a similar interest in the paranormal throughout his life, but he’s also big on tech such as 3D printing and scanning. So when the Newkirks were looking to 3D scan their museum’s collection, Gowin offered up his services in that field. That’s when Gowin first encountered the Crone.
“He experienced a lot of really scary stuff,” said Newkirk. The scannings didn’t really go according to plan. All of that’s in the film.”
Gowin also experienced the signs and effects of the Crone in his house, so to protect his family they moved their operation to what is now the Candlewood Suites. The attempt to scan the Crone took place Halloween night of 2017.
“I’ve been a paranormal since forever, and I had never seen a case get as intense or be as personal as this seemed to be,” said Gowin. “It directly came after my child.”
That fact that the Valley is a location in the documentary, combined with Newkirk’s nostalgia from growing up in Bradford County, made Sayre Theatre the perfect location for the film’s east coast premiere.
“We thought, what better place,” said Newkirk. “It features so prominently there, this area is a place that means a lot to me — this is where I grew up (and) watched movies at these theaters. So it’s just a really cool way to experience this movie on a screen where I’ve seen movies before as a kid.”
Newkirk said that his adventure with the Crone has greatly influenced his own beliefs.
“The things that we found out along the way, they’ve completely changed the way that I look at ghosts and the way that I interact with story,” said Newkirk. “My beliefs have changed so much, and you can kind of see them shift at a halfway point in the movie.”
“It’s changed everything about how I believe in ghosts,” he continued. “I don’t think of them the same way anymore, I don’t investigate them the same way anymore it’s made me believe that a lot of the storytelling that we see around the paranormal and the supernatural is doing more harm than good.”
Gowin agreed.
“We learned a lot, from the way you think about haunted objects, and the way you think about hauntings, and what is a ghost,” said Gowin. “I think this movie is going to challenge a lot of the status quo.”
To anyone who may be skeptical of the film, Gowin encourages
The movie will screen in Sayre at 7 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets, visit www.bradfordcountymovies.com/sayre-theatre.
After the premiere, the film will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime on Sept. 8.
“Then a couple weeks after that it will be on many other platforms,” said Newkirk.
