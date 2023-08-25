Sayre Theatre

The Sayre Theatre is located at 205 S. Elmer Ave, Sayre.

 Review File Photo/

SAYRE — On Saturday, Aug. 26 the Sayre Theatre will feature an exclusive east coast premiere of a new paranormal documentary: The Unbinding. The event will also include a Q&A session with stars of the film, who also have local ties.

The story centers on a supposedly haunted statue referred to as the “Crone,” which was discovered in a cave in the Catskill region of New York State. The film was made by paranormal researcher Greg Newkirk, along with his wife Dana, stars of Kindred Spirits on Discovery+, Hellier on Amazon Prime, and The Haunted Objects Podcast.

