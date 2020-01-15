Parent of child on crashed bus shares concerns about communication, contractor

WYALUSING — A Wyalusing Area School District parent whose child was on a bus that crashed last month, whose driver was recently charged with DUI, voiced concerns to the school board Monday about the district’s communication with parents and the contractor who provides the transportation service.
The accident occurred Dec. 13 in Windham Township, Wyoming County, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report released Sunday. Brandon Harvey, 26, of Sugar Run, was driving the bus on Route 3001 when it crashed into a tree. Thirteen children were on the bus at the time, and three were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Harvey was charged with driving under the influence.
Parent Kera Superko, mother of a child on the bus, shared comments on the issue Monday night at the meeting. According to Superko, the accident happened at 4 p.m. and the school sent out a call to parents at 4:30 p.m. saying the bus would be delayed. At 4:57 p.m., another call was sent saying Bus 22 would be delayed.
Superko had a concern that communication about the incident was vague. She went to the accident scene and said all went well there and her daughter was treated. She noted she spoke with other parents about the incident.
“Any kind of follow-up would have been appreciated,” she said. “We never heard a word after the fact.”
Superko also reported that afterward her daughter said: “Mom, our driver was drunk. He kept swerving. He was all over the road. … I thought we were going to die.”
According to a published report, the bus was owned by Student Transportation of America, which transports students for Wyalusing. Superko commented she understands the benefits of outsourcing this service but had concerns about STA, rather than the school, being in charge of students during their transportation.
“Where do we go from here?” she asked the board and expressed her desire it can ensure this won’t happen again.
No other comments on the incident were offered from visitors, the board or staff.
