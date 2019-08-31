TROY — The upper level of High Street in Troy will soon be a no parking zone, a move made by Troy Borough Council in efforts to simplify school traffic at the intersection of High and King streets.
A decision was made to suspend parking on the upper level of High Street during a Troy Borough Council on Thursday after Borough Manager Dan Close stated that the intersection of King and High streets is currently “absolutely chaos” during daily school drop offs.
The four way intersection currently involves not only four separate lanes of traffic but also students crossing multiple roads to enter the school building.
Close explained that the upper level of High Street will now be designated a bus only lane and all buses will turn left at the intersection, only allowing students to exit at the stop sign between Troy Intermediate School and the Memorial Auditorium.
The lower level of High Street will be used for parent drop offs and any other traffic.
Close stated that he, as well as the bus drivers, believe that the upper level of High Street will be able to handle the weight of buses.
“Everybody thinks it resolves the whole issue,” he commented.
When asked how the prohibition of parking on the upper level of High Street may impact residents of the road Close said that there are only eight properties on the street with only about two who currently utilize street parking and that all residences have driveways available.
High Street residents will receive letters notifying them of the change in street parking and of the date in which the no-parking zone will officially be enacted.
