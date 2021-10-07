Parking pains in Towanda Borough

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The owners of Towanda on the Rocks and Vincents Pizza say their employees have been saddled with parking tickets due to the borough’s three-hour parking ordinance along Main Street, prompting the Towanda Borough Council to take another look at its rules in its Finance and Administration Committee.
Under the ordinance, vehicles can park for free up to three hours in a designated spot. However, if someone leaves and then returns to the downtown in the same vehicle, they can be subject to a parking ticket.
According to Towanda Borough Council President Mark Christini, the parking ordinance was implemented 30 years ago when the borough decided to get rid of parking meters in favor of a more “progressive system” inspired by the city of Corning meant to make sure there is space for patrons to park.
“Having been on council 18 years, parking has been the most challenging issue, period, and that’s because there are conflicting goals,” Christini said, referencing the varied parking needs of renters, businesses and visitors. He also noted the availability of nine-hour and reserved spaces along Merrill Parkway and in some of the borough’s lots, and the parking garage off of State Street.
Given the amount of on-street parking, Towanda on the Rocks owner Taylor Smith said they have leaned toward delivery. However, between himself, his delivery drivers and his manager, he said they’ve racked up more than $400 in citations.
“It’s just hard to work around, especially when you can be at different locations on Main Street and then also pick up fines for simply being on Main Street,” Smith said. “I know myself, I’ve been at the bar, I’ve had to run errands, I deal with (accountant) Dick Farley, and then by the time I got back there it was like four-and-a-half hours and I ended up getting a citation for that when in all reality I was probably on Main Street for probably a half hour.”
With Vincents Pizza, co-owner Joe Cantale said, “I just don’t want my employees to quit because they are getting tickets. It’s hard, people don’t want to work today. My dining room’s been shut for 18 months. I can’t get employees. The ones I do have are getting tickets. It’s very bad.”
Vincents has utilized the 15-minute loading zone parking in front of the restaurant for delivery drivers, but have continued receiving three-hour parking citations. Code Official Jeremy Sluyter said this is because the loading zone is still located within the three-hour parking zone. Sluyter also noted that he’s had discussions with them about parking multiple vehicles in the loading zone.
Although the business has utilized the nine-hour parking along the Merrill Parkway for those whose work keeps them in the restaurant, Cantale and his wife Rebecca said it’s not feasible for delivery drivers with the amount of items they have to regularly load into their vehicles, and especially with some of them being older.
“I can’t expect my 70-year-old driver, who did 40 years over at Jeld-Wen, to walk across the block and walk down to Merrill Parkway and carry numerous orders,” Rebecca said.
Joining them in presenting parking concerns Monday was Jeannie Babcock with Adelphoi. Although the human services organization rents nine spots in the parking garage and three reserved spaces in the downtown, she said employees working remotely “don’t want to walk two blocks, three blocks from the parking garage when they are coming in to grab a bag and then leave again, and then come back to drop it off.”
However, she said they are getting tickets after being in the downtown for 10 minutes when they return six hours later. She also expressed concerns for clients who have to walk from the reserved spaces, sometimes with multiple babies for visitation.
“Is there something different that we can do to accommodate the people who are coming in and out of Towanda all day long?” Babcock asked.
“I’ve come up here my entire life for summers and I remember school shopping here in Towanda, I remember eating at the pub. I shopped in Hoffman’s for school shopping. That’s why, when we purchased the building, the dressing rooms are still intact downstairs. … I remember Towanda back in the day. Towanda was booming,” Rebecca said. “Right now, honestly, it’s really sad. It truly is. There’s people who are trying to come in here and we are bringing jobs to the area, we’re bringing revenue to the area, we’re bringing good things to the area … and people basically are getting chased out of town.”
With borough ordinances, Christini said they try to be fair and consistent although it can be challenging.
“Our objective is to help the merchants downtown, including you (Towanda on the Rocks), including Vincents, to make sure there are spaces open every time someone wants to stop in your restaurant,” Christini said.
Councilmen Ryan Eberlin and Jonathan Schulze added that these concerns will spawn discussions in the weeks ahead, although Schulze, who is new to the board, noted that some of his fellow council members have probably discussed the issue “until they were blue in the face” in past years.
“I think we just want the business owners to understand that nobody here wants to discourage (business),” said Schulze. “We’re very grateful for what you provide.”
He added, “We certainly take any citizen’s complaints and issues to heart. … Don’t get discouraged, we’re on your side.”
The Towanda Borough Council has assigned the issue to its Finance and Administration Committee, and is also awaiting clarification from Solicitor Fred Smith on the allowances in the loading zone in front of Vincents Pizza.
