Parking spaces reduced on Bridge Street for safety

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A few parking spaces will be eliminated on Bridge Street in an effort to reduce accidents at its intersection with Main Street.
The Towanda Borough Council voted to have parking spaces reduced from 14 to 12 on Bridge Street between Main Street and Merrill Parkway at their Monday meeting.
Borough Manager Lauren Egleston stated that employees of real estate agency Coldwell Banker brought up the issue of multiple accidents occurring at the intersection.
“I witnessed an accident within that two minute conversation, so I know this happens all day long,” said Egleston.
She stated that visibility is difficult for drivers and there is not enough room for vehicles to pull into the street from the red light.
The street will also consist of one parallel three-hour parking space, four permit parking spaces on the south side of the street, no public parking spaces on the north side of the street and five permit parking spaces on the K-turn area at the east end of the street.
