SAYRE BOROUGH — It will still be some time before it starts, but the Sayre Borough Council Wednesday approved the six month trial of a program that could help people avoid paying a ticket when they run a little over time with a parking meter.
Through the program, businesses would be able to validate parking for their customers using a special sticker if the customer receives a parking ticket, according to information provided by the borough.
“Basically, you as the customer would still be obligated to put money in the meter,” borough Manager Dave Jarrett explained. “Say you plan to be in a business for an hour, so you put in enough money for an hour and you come out after an hour and 10 minutes — you were just 10 minutes over. It gives the customer an opportunity to go back in the business and the business can put it in an envelope or put a sticker on it, and it lets the parking enforcement know to forgive that ticket.”
He added, “They can’t put a dime in, in which you would get seven minutes, if they know they are going to be there an hour.”
The program was initially brought before the borough council by the Sayre Business Association.
The topic initially came up for discussion during the council’s workshop meeting on March 9, before the COVID-19 related business closures, Jarrett noted. Because of the closures, he said implementation of the program will likely be delayed.
