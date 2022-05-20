A pipe replacement project will close part of Route 4019, Iron Mine Road, in Columbia Township starting today.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the closure will span between Route 6 and Route 4016, Austinville Road, as crews replace pipes along the roadway. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting, and is expected to continue through Friday, May 27.
A detour will be place utilizing Route 4010, Watkins Hill Road, and Austinville Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.