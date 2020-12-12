TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Route 220 at the Patterson Boulevard intersection will be closed to traffic for around 15 minutes next week for utility work.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, contractor Rooney Line Construction will have flaggers out to stop traffic in both directions Tuesday at the Towanda Township site as they run cable lines across the roadway.
A PennDOT spokesperson said the work could take place anytime between noon and 3 p.m.
Motorists are advised to remain alert during this time, be ready to slow down, and to expect delays in travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.